Weis Markets - Grads and Dads Celebrations

Posted at 1:55 PM, Jun 05, 2024

June is a busy month filled with celebrations and graduations for your favorite dads and grads. And with a little help from Weis Markets, you can find everything you need all in one place without breaking the bank.

Shop now through July 7 to earn points towards free or discount items like hamburger patties, hot dogs, buns, condiments, and select Coke products.

Don't forget the sweet treats either- from dessert platters to custom cakes, you can celebrate dad and your graduate the right way!

Weis has a wide selection of greeting and gift cards, decor, and other items to make it easy to grab everything you need in just one trip.

