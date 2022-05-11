Weis Markets - Give a Home a Pet

May is National Pet Month, which means it’s time for Weis Markets’ Paws for Pets program.

Paws for Pets is one of our most popular donation programs. Customers can select a donation of $1, $3, $5, $10, or rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar at the register. Funds go directly to shelters like the Maryland SPCA and to animals like Damien. The costs associated with the care that animal shelters and rescue organizations face can be high – in addition to food and medical care, these organizations also have a number of costs you may not expect. The program has raised 2.8 million dollars since 2009!

Shop at Weis through May 31 to donate!

Learn more here.