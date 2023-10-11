Weis Markets - Flu and Covid Vaccines

October marks the start of flu season, and Weis Markets makes it easy to keep yourself healthy this winter.

Weis Pharmacies have flu and covid shots available by appointment or walk-in. Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways prevent sickness and keep people healthy as we head into the winter. You can choose to get covid and flu shots separately or at the same time.

If you do get sick, Weis has everything you need to help you feel better again. Diet is an important factor in overall health and wellness, and Weis even has nutritionists on staff to make sure you're eating well!

Find your Weis Pharmacy here.