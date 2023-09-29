Watch Now
Weis Markets - Fight Hunger During Hunger Action Month

Posted at 1:36 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 13:36:26-04

In observance of Hunger Action Month, Weis Markets is launching its 16th annual Fight Hunger campaign throughout the month of September to help people in need in our area. Each year, more than 34 million Americans, including 9 million children face hunger or food insecurity.

During September, Weis Markets customers can donate at checkout or online to support local organizations fighting food insecurity. Weis partners with the Maryland Food Bank and has raised more than $6 million for Marylanders in need since the inception of the program.

You can learn more about how to get involved here.

