Weis Markets - Fight Hunger Campaign 2023

35% of Maryland families are struggling with household costs this year. This can mean children and families going hungry to afford other necessities, and the Maryland Food Bank has seen an increase in need.

September is Hunger Action Month. Weis Markets is answering the call with their 16th Annual Fight Hunger Campaign to benefit the Maryland Food Bank and other local food pantries.

Weis Markets customers can help by rounding their orders up to the next dollar or donating $1, $3 or $5 at checkout.

Through partnerships like this, the Maryland Food Bank can maximize its purchasing power so that your donation goes further to help our neighbors in need.

Learn more about the Fight Hunger Campaign here.

Learn more about the Maryland Food Bank here.