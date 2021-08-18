Weis Markets - Fight Hunger Campaign 2021

The 14th Annual Weis Markets Fight Hunger Campaign is on now! Customers can help by purchasing $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers or rounding up their orders to the nearest dollar at the register, or buying an $8 grocery bag - just pick up the slip and Weis will take care of the rest!

Weis Markets and its customers have donated almost $4 million to regional food banks throughout the community since 2008. More than 42 million people, including 13 million children, suffer from food insecurity nationwide, and the coronavirus pandemic has only made need greater.

The Maryland Food Bank is committed to helping food insecure families, and their need has been unprecedented this year. The food banks is able to stretch each donated dollar a long way to help maximize the impact of the donation and serve as many people as possible.

