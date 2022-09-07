Weis Markets - Fight Hunger 2022

The 15th Annual Weis Markets Fight Hunger Campaign is happening now! Customers can help by purchasing $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers or rounding up their orders to the nearest dollar at the register.

Weis Markets and its customers have donated almost $5 million to regional food banks throughout the community since 2008. More than 38 million people, including 12 million children, suffer from food insecurity nationwide, and the pandemic coupled with supply chain issues and inflation has only made need greater.

The Maryland Food Bank is committed to helping food insecure families, and their need has been unprecedented this year. The food bank is able to stretch each donated dollar a long way to help maximize the impact of the donation and serve as many people as possible.

Learn more about Weis Markets here.

Learn more about the Maryland Food Bank here.