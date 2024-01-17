Weis Markets - End Zone Rewards

Watch Now
With the big game just around the corner, football playoffs mean parties, food, and fun!

The Weis Markets Endzone Rewards program is a way for customers to save money on their favorite gameday items. Customers can earn points now through February 14th and can redeem their points January 25th through February 14th.

Redeem points for free items like Johnsville Sausage, Herr's Potato Chips, Heluva Good dips, and more than 100 other items you'll love! Customers can also enjoy the Weis Low Low Prices program on over 10,000 items throughout the store to save every day.

