Weis Markets - Eat Your Veggies!

Since childhood we've been encouraged to eat more veggies, yet as adults many of us still don't get the recommended 2-3 daily servings.

What most people don't know is that incorporating vegetables in your meals can be easy and fun. With the help of Weis Markets' dietitian team and the HealthyBites magazine, you're sure to have endless options for lunches and dinners.

Weis makes it so easy to eat more vegetables. Their fresh produce at low prices is delicious, and you can even take the prep work out with pre-spiralized "noodles" and frozen cauliflower or broccoli pizza crusts!

Be sure to grab the current issue of HealthyBites magazine in-stores, or click here.