Weis Markets - Easter 2022

Posted at 2:23 PM, Apr 06, 2022
Easter is just around the corner, and holiday meals are a huge part of celebrating the season. Weis Markets is a one-stop shop for all of your Easter needs.

From groceries to flowers to gifts and chocolates and goodies for baskets, Weis has everything you need to celebrate. In addition, customers can take advantage of their amazing rewards program to earn deep discounts and free items to fill out the holiday table!

Customers can earn and redeem Rewards Points to receive discounted or free groceries. Redeem 400 points for a free ham, turkey breast, or tofurkey, and redeem 100 points for discounted groceries. There are great deals for Passover too!

Learn more here.

