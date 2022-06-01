Weis Markets - Dairy Deals

June is National Dairy Month, and Weis is celebrating by passing the deals to you all month long!

Weis sourced its milk from local dairy farmers, and they use the surplus cream from the dairy plant to produce Weis Quality Ice Cream in more than 60 flavors!

Besides enjoying all the delicious dairy products at Weis, customers can round up their orders at the register, and the extra donations will go back to the company’s Fight Hunger and Fill and Glass with Hope campaigns to provide fresh dairy products at local food shelters.

