Weis Markets - Children's Cancer Foundation

Weis Markets care deeply for the communities they serve and live in, and knows the power of giving back. Throughout the month of December, Weis is launching a campaign to support groundbreaking pediatric cancer research through the Children's Cancer Foundation (CCF).

CCF raises funds for pediatric cancer research, facilities, and programs to help find cures and enhance treatments for pediatric cancers. 16,000 children are diagnosed with pediatric cancers each year, and just 4% of the NIH budget is allocated towards pediatric cancers.

Through the end of the month, customers can help by donating $1, $3, $5, $10 at the register or rounding their order to the next whole dollar amount. Donations will immediately and directly be used to fund research at local hospitals like Johns Hopkins. The trials and research at these hospitals can then help children in Maryland and around the country and world.

Learn more here.

Learn more about the Children's Cancer Foundation here.