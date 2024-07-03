Weis Markets Celebrates National Ice Cream Month

July is National Ice Cream month, and Weis Markets can help you celebrate all month long!

Weis is committed to sourcing local ingredients, including milk and cream for their delicious ice cream. By purchasing Weis ice cream, you're supporting your local dairy farmers!

They have a selection of more than 70 flavors including classics like Vanilla Bean and adventurous Moose Tracks. Weis also offers several seasonal and reduced fat options.The new Weis By Nature is a collection of 11 premium flavors produced without artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or other ingredients.

Weis cones syrups, nuts, sprinkles and candy pair perfectly with ice cream for a dream treat for everyone!

You can even elevate your ice cream with Weis recipes. Go classic with Chewy Oatmeal Raisin Cookie ice cream sandwiches or try something fun like Ice Cream Sandwich Cake.

