Weis Markets can help you prepare for your holiday celebration without breaking the bank

The holidays are here, which means lots of festive foods with loved ones. Weis Markets can help their customers prepare for their celebrations without breaking the bank.

Now through December 24, you can earn and redeem rewards points for free or discounted items like ham, turkey, and vegetarian options.

Weis also makes entertaining a breeze with their party trays. Choose from a variety of options like hoagies, deli meats and cheeses, seafood, veggies, fruits, and even breakfast. You can even earn double rewards on select catering trays and custom cakes!

The Weis Low, Low Price program makes it easy to save every time you shop. The store has lowered prices on over 10,000 everyday items, including produce - just look for the stickers and save!

Learn more here.