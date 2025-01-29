Weis Markets can help you eat healthier this year

With the start of a new year, many are looking to get back on track with healthy eating habits that are convenient and affordable ways to feed themselves and their families. Weis Markets has registered dietitians on staff offering free services like online cook-along classes and nutritional counseling.

Weis dietitians also share recipes in their Healthy Bites magazine, available monthly in store and online. Some favorite healthy January recipes include:

Mini Banana Oatmeal Muffins- these are great for snacking on the go, and you can personalize toppings with everyone's favorite!

Roasted Vegetable Salad - this delicious salad uses season veggies like butternut squash, beets, and brussels sprouts for a comforting meal that can be served warm or cold!

Tropical Mocktails are perfect for those participating in Dry January or jsut looking for a fun drink. Mix orange and mango juice with sparkling water, and top with your favorite fruit garnish!

As you make your way through the year, it's important to take your time. New habits and routines can take some time, so start small and add in goals as you go. Don't deprive yourself, stay positive, and remember Weis is always in your corner!

