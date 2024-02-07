Weis Markets - American Heart Month

This Valentine's Day, Weis is your one stop shop for everyone you love!

From February 12-14, stop in for fresh, hand dipped chocolate covered strawberries. These delectable treats come in milk, dark, and whole chocolate varieties in 3,6, or 9 counts. Then, stop by Weis' in-store florist for a traditional or unique bouquet. Gift ideas don't stop there, either - Weis also offers candy bouquets, stuffed animals, candles, spa items, and other gifts that will make your loved ones feel special. Weis carries a wide selection of Hallmark cards for every occasion too!

February is also American Heart Month. Weis dietitians are in-store to help with heart-healthy recipes, or you can find delicious and healthy recipes in the Healthy Bites Magazine. You can also round up your purchase at the register or donate to the American Heart Association. Weis has donated moire than two million dollars to the cause since 2019.

