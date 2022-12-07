Weis - Holiday Rewards

The holiday season is in full swing, and part of the fun is planning the perfect holiday meal. Weis Markets' Holiday Rewards program helps customers put together a delicious holiday dinner without breaking the bank.

Weis Rewards customers can earn one point for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases. From December 1 through December 24, customers can redeem those points for discounts and even free items! Weis can even help with the cooking! If this is your first time cooking for a hungry crowd, Weis has teamed up with Certified Angus Beef to help you out with the Holiday Roasting Survival Guide!

You can also take advantage of the Low Low Prices program to help round out the staples for your holiday meals. The program lowers prices on thousands of items across most departments- no coupon clipping necessary!

Learn more here.