Weis has everything you need to celebrate Mom this Sunday

You can get everything you need to spoil mom at Weis Markets!

Rewards points accrue every time you shop - you can redeem 200 Rewards Points for discounted or free items like flowers and treats. Add a beautiful Hallmark card and a gift card to mom's favorite store or restaurant for a gift she'll love. From May 9-11, you can also pick up a pack of freshly dipped chocolate strawberries - choose from white, dark, or milk chocolate!

You can also get all of the ingredients for great meals mom will love! Try these recipes from Weis dietitians below:

Make-Ahead Ham, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwiches - these are easy to prep and kids will love helping assemble them! In the morning, just heat and go!

Apple Pie Yogurt Parfait - this easy breakfast or snack is a great source of protein and a fun, delicious way to add in fruit and whole grains!

Pineapple-Berry Infused Seltzer - just muddle pineapple and your favorites berries and top with mom's favorite seltzer for a beautiful, refreshing drink!

Get more recipes and learn more here.