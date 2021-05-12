Waterford.org - Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path

Summer learning loss is a big problem, especially for the littlest learners. In order to make sure Maryland children are prepared for that first day of school this fall, Waterford.org is providing the Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path at no cost to families to keep kids on track over the summer.

With the Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path, parents receive weekly calls from a personal coach. Laptops and internet access will also be provided at no cost to those families who need them.

The program is available to 700 families across Maryland at no cost. Last year, 90% of kids who went through the program entered kindergarten at intermediate or advanced academic levels.

To apply for this free program or to learn more, click here