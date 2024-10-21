Washington International Horse Show returns to Maryland

The 66th Annual Washington International Horse Show (WIHS) returns to the Washington DC area this October at The Show Place Arena, Prince George's Equestrian Center (PGEC) in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

The prestigious fast-paced and fun event has been an equestrian tradition since 1958, with more than 500 of the top national and international horses and riders coming together to compete in seven days of thrilling competition, entertaining exhibitions, boutique shopping and special events for the whole family. You can even see three members of the silver medalist U.S. Olympic Team competing, along with many other Olympic riders from the Paris Games.

This year introduces the “Kind Wins” initiative, an inspiring anti-bullying and promoting positivity, mental health, and bullying prevention

Daytime admission is free, and night admission starts at just $25!

Learn more and get your tickets here.