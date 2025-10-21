The Washington International Horse Show (WIHS) is a prestigious, fast-paced event that’s been an equestrian tradition since 1958. It brings together more than 500 top horses and riders from around the world for seven days of thrilling competition, entertaining exhibitions, boutique shopping, and family-friendly events.



Get a Preview of the Washington International Horse Show

Washington International Horse Show 2025

This year, world number one rider Kent Farrington — also a U.S. team silver medalist — and world number two Ben Maher — an Olympic individual and team gold medalist from Great Britain — along with 13 Olympians are expected to compete.

Thirteen countries will be represented in the international open jumper division. To learn more, click here.