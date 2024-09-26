'Walk on By' at the Creative Alliance celebrates and supports cultural exchange

The Creative Alliance fosters community by connection artists and audiences from unique and various backgrounds. By supporting local arts and artists, Baltimore stands as a hub for creativity and expression.

Inspired by the classic Dionne Warwick song, the new exhibit 'Walk on By' explores the African diaspora in two historic industrial port cities, Baltimore and Rotterdam, through the many-layered and diverse stories that local artists can tell. The exhibit is open now through the end of November before moving to Rotterdam in spring of 2025.

Participating artists travel to each city during the exhibitions to experience the culture, engage with the community and artists, and create lasting connections across the Atlantic, and each Baltimore artist is paired with an artist from Rotterdam so the work can speak to each other.

Walk on By is free and open to the public. Stop by and see the exhibition 12-6pm Fridays and Saturdays through November 30.

Learn more about Walk on By here.

Learn more about the Creative Alliance here.