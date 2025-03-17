Walk MS unites the community to raise funds and make a difference

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease that impacts the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves, which make up the central nervous system and controls everything the body does. The exact cause of MS is unknown, but scientists do know the disease triggers the immune system to attack the body's central nervous system.

Walk MS will bring together hundreds of people affected by MS to celebrate the resilience of those living with MS and ensure that the mission of the National MS Society moves forward. Walk Day is a day of hope and creating space for people affected by MS to be seen and heard as well as to learn about how the National MS Society supports their community as well as how to get involved.

Funds raised through Walk MS help support critical research for the cause and cure, programming to connect people affected by MS with others, and direct support to people living with MS.

There are four Baltimore area walks where you can help make a difference:



April 12 - Baltimore

April 13 - Annapolis

May 3 - Towson

May 18 - Columbia

To register, donate, volunteer, or learn more, click here.