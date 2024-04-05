Walk MS - Baltimore Area Walks

Multiple sclerosis (M.S.) is a disease that impacts the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves, which make up the central nervous system and controls everything the body does.

The exact cause of MS is unknown, but scientists do know M.S. triggers the immune system to attack the body's central nervous system. The resulting damage to myelin, the protective layer insulating wire-like nerve fibers, disrupts signals to and from the brain. This interruption of communication signals causes unpredictable symptoms such as numbness, tingling, mood changes, memory problems, pain, fatigue, blindness and/or paralysis. Everyone's experience with the disease is different, and symptoms can be temporary, come in flares, or be long lasting.

Walk MS unites the MS community in the largest gathering of its kind to raise funds and make a difference for everyone living with MS. There are four upcoming Baltimore area walks:



April 13 - Baltimore



April 14 - Annapolis



May 4 - Towson



May 5 - Columbia

Funds raised at the Walks raise up someone living with MS, help make life with MS a little easier and bring us that much closer to a cure.

Learn more and sign up to walk, donate, or volunteer here.