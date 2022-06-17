Watch
W Home Group - June 2022

Posted at 1:25 PM, Jun 17, 2022
If you have questions about selling your home in this market, W Home Group has the answers.

The brokerage is one- stop shopping for all of your home buying or selling needs. In addition to the number one real estate team for three years, W Home also offers staging and marketing services as well as many connections with painters, contractors, and others who can all help you get top dollar for your home.

The experts at W Home Group say this market won't bust any time soon - interest rates are creeping higher, but there's still lots of opportunities for sellers to get top dollar and buyers to find their dream home.

Learn more about W Home Group here.

