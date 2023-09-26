W Home Group - High Interest Rates

Interest rate for home buyers have gone up, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's a bad time to buy.

W Home Group has a team of more than twenty elite, full time agents who are ready to help get you into the home of your dreams. From buying to selling and everything in between, you want W Home Group in your corner.

Rates are high, but if you can get the right home for your needs now and handle the monthly payment, you can refinance once rates settle. The market is becoming more balanced towards buyers, with prices starting to fall and seller concessions offering more to the buyer.

No situation is the same, and the W Home Team uses a boutique approach to run through all of your options to find the best for you and your needs.

Learn more here.