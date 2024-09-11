W Home Group gives advice for pricing your home to sell

One of the first questions you may have when selling your home is "what should the list price be?". Without a trusted real estate agent, pricing to sell can be tricky, and you might even be leaving money on the table.

Pricing your home may not be as straightforward as looking at neighborhood comps. Supply and demand, location, school zones, and updates (or lack thereof) can all impact the final sale price of the home. An agent knows what to looks for and can compile the variables to give a good range.

Once a range is established, it's time to look at a list price. Sometimes, listing low can be beneficial to have more eyes on the listing or more people at an open house, leading to several competitive offers.

