Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

W Home Group - December 2021

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:21 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 15:21:43-05

Buying a home right now can be tough without the right team behind you. W Home Group makes it easy to buy or sell, and their number one team has access to lots of off-market inventory - a plus in a fast market.

With three offices in Fell's Point, Timonium, and Annapolis, W Home Group can meet you where you are. All of their agents provide exceptional service and will work with you to find your perfect home.

Whether you're buying or selling, W Home Group provides everything you need for convenient, one stop shopping. They work with you to stage your home, fix any minor cosmetic damage, deep clean, and take gorgeous photos. If you're interested in buying and don't know where to start, W Home can help you connect with lenders, insurers, inspectors, and other professionals all in house.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019