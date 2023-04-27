W Home Group - April 2023

W Home Group is Maryland's number one real estate team. Whether you're considering buying your first home, selling your home, or buying and selling at the same time, they have three tips to help:



If you're selling a home, find out what the value is. Not only will that determine what leverage you have to purchase your next home, but there may be small or cosmetic fixes to help increase value. Agents can even suggest improvements and connect you with contractors, stagers, and other professionals to help you get top dollar.



Avoid contingencies - it's a seller's market, and if you can make a purchase without having to sell your home first, either by having the assets to buy without selling or considering selling your home first and renting back.



If you're buying your first home, take advantage of the many programs available for first time home buyers. There are options for grants, lending programs, and even down payment assistance.

