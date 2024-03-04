Volo Sports is building communities while helping kids - and giving you a chance to play.

Since 2010, Volo Sports has provides access to sports leagues, social events and fitness opportunities all across Baltimore. In addition to leagues for 15 sports and activities, Volo has a subscription model that offers unlimited yoga, bootcamps and pickup games along with weekly happy hours all across the city.

Volo is also helping all kids play. Sports provide kids with an opportunity to stay active, learn life skills, and build friendships. The Volo Kids Foundation was created to provide more kids the opportunity to access play, and memberships and adult signups help keep the program free for kids who need it. Volo Kids also provides free after school programs for Baltimore City youth and worked alongside BCRP in 2023, with over 5,000 registrations in 2023.

This spring, Volo Beach and The Park at Baltimore Peninsula will be available for play, with volleyball and pickleball courts and onsite food and beverage options.

Spring registrations closes April 11, so sign up today!

