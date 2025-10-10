The Baltimore-based Volo Kids Foundation is celebrating its 10-year anniversary of providing safe, high-quality, free sports programs to kids both locally in Baltimore and in 10 other cities nationwide.

What began as a single flag football league led by then-city councilman Brandon Scott, now Baltimore’s Mayor, has expanded to include multiple sports like soccer, basketball, and volleyball, involving more than 80,000 kids.





Volo Sports helps kids play without barriers

Volo Kids celebrates ten years of helping break down barriers and giving kids a chance to play

Volo Kids is the non-profit partner of Baltimore-based Volo Sports, which has grown since 2010 to become the country’s largest provider of community-focused and tech-enabled adult social recreational sports and curated events, with leagues in 14 cities nationwide, including Baltimore. The Aspen Institute reports 70% of kids quit sports by the age of 13 due to high costs. Volo Kids aims to break down that barrier and remain sustainable through its growth to provide more opportunities to play for more children nationwide.

To get involved, you can form a team or volunteer as a kids coach. Learn more here.