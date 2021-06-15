VMX Expo 2021

Veterinarians act as the oncologist, cardiologist, ophthalmologist, dermatologist -- and just about every other “ologist” for our animals. Unlike human doctors, they also handle multiple species. So how do they stay current?

The North American Veterinary Community’s annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) is the world’s largest and most comprehensive global veterinary education conference. This year, content is available virtually as well.

VMX provides the forum for veterinarians to learn and stay up-to-date on advances in animal medicine that are helping our pets live longer, better quality lives.

