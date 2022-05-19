Vivint Smart Home

Watch
Posted at 2:44 PM, May 19, 2022
Many homeowners have a doorbell camera or a smart thermostat these days, but those devices just scratch the surface when it comes to what makes a home “smart.”

A true smart home is one that consists of multiple devices properly located and installed that all communicate with each other to make the home secure, more energy efficient, and easier for homeowners to manage from the inside out.

Unlike DIY options that often don’t get set up properly, Vivint home tech is professionally installed by experts who customize it for the needs of each home, and the best part? It’s much more affordable than you think.

