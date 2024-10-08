Vital Sign Home Care joins the National Aging in Place Council of Greater Baltimore

Vital Sign Home Care is proud to announce they have joined the National Aging in Place Council of Greater Baltimore.

The nonprofit brings vetted and background checked professionals in the aging industry together to champion and educate the community on the importance of making a plan to Age in Place safely and successfully.

Vital Sign Home Care provides exceptional skilled and non-medical senior home care in Anne Arundel, Baltimore City & County, Carroll, Harford and Howard Counties. All employees are thoroughly screened prior to employment including criminal and drug testing.

Many seniors would prefer to stay in their homes as they age, but without a proper care plan in place, doing so may be unsafe or unsustainable. Vital Sign Home Care can help your loved one age while giving you the peace of min of knowing they are cared for.

Learn more about Vital Sign Home Care here.

Learn more about the National Aging in Place Council of Greater Baltimore here.