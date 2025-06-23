Visit West Virginia to disconnect and get back to nature this summer

As summer approaches and digital burnout rises, families and individuals are actively seeking destinations that encourage disconnection and reconnection. Ditch the devices and discover real-world adventures and screen-free serenity in wild, wonderful West Virginia.

West Virginia is home to some of the most scenic destinations in the country, and it's the perfect place to recharge, relax, and feel restored. Spending time in nature and connecting with family without screens or tech can help reducing stress and lift your mood.

Enjoy beautiful hiking and biking trails through forests or by rushing waterfalls. Trill seekers will love white water rafting or climbing challenges, and those looking for some history will love exploring Harper's Ferry.

Learn more and plan your trip here.