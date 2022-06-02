Visit Myrtle Beach

The perfect beach vacation is about fun in the sun, enjoying family time and relaxing. Myrtle Beach is within a days drive for almost half of the US population, with an easily accessible airport nearby as well.

There are options for every budget and lifestyle in Myrtle Beach. Enjoy 60 miles of gorgeous beach, golf courses, breweries, shopping, state parks, and more! There's truly an activity to please everyone.

Surfside Beach and the City of Myrtle Beach are certified autism-friendly through the Champion Autism Network so everyone can enjoy the beach. Many businesses and activities offer sensory friendly options.

