Visit Kent County

Kent County is a true hidden gem in Maryland's crown, and there's always something to discover!

Kent County is a paradise for traveling foodies with scenic water views and historic buildings. The area is known for its wealth of seafood cuisine and serious recipes using ingredients from its local waters. Find fresh seafood, farm to table restaurants, comforting country cooking, breweries, wineries, distilleries, and more.

Once you've had your fill to eat, make sure to check out one of Kent County's amazing annual festivals. The upcoming Memorial Day Chestertown Tea Party includes food, wine, and beer vendors, historical reenactments, and more!

As we move towards warmer weather, Kent County is a must for sports and outdoor enthusiasts. Take in a day of bird watching on the water, or try sailing, boating, paddle boarding, fishing, crabbing, and so much more.

Learn more and plan your trip here.