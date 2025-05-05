Visionary Women’s Health helps women navigate perimenopause with compassionate, expert care

With Oprah and other celebrities raising awareness about the symptoms and treatment of perimenopause, it's more talked about now than every before - and that's a good thing. At Visionary Women's Health, patients are not only empowered but heard.

Perimenopause is the hormonal transition leading up to menopause, starting as early as your late 30s or early 40s. During perimenopause, estrogen and progesterone begin fluctuating, causing irregular periods, mood shifts, brain fog, anxiety, and sleep changes. Menopause itself is defined as 12 months without a period. Both are part of a natural process, and both deserve informed, personalized care.

There are natural and medical therapies to aid women during this time. In addition to hormone replacement therapy (HRT), lifestyle changes, nutrition, and mind-body medicine can all help during this stage of life.

Experts at Visionary Women's Health are given ample time to connect with patients and properly diagnose both common and complex conditions. They believe it's important for each patient to be heard, believed, and treated with compassion and precision.

Learn more here.