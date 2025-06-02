Visionary Women’s Health can help balance hormones, gut health, and metabolism for better weight loss results

Traditional dieting often backfires, especially for women during perimenopause or in menopause. Visionary Women's Health is helping patient address the root causes of stubborn weight gain like thyroid, cortisol, insulin resistance, and gut issues and walk away with practical, hormone-friendly habits to reset their metabolism naturally.

Diet is the biggest part of weight maintenance, but even people who are eating right and moving their bodies can have trouble losing weight. The ideal diet emphasizes blood sugar stability, anti-inflammatory foods, and liver detox support. Focus on high-fiber vegetables, lean protein, healthy fats (like flax, avocado, and olive oil), and reduce added sugars, alcohol, and processed foods.

If you've switched your diet and still notice weight loss resistance, it may be time to book an appointment to see if there are any underlying issues. Common hormonal or metabolic issues include hyperthyroidism, insulin resistance, PCOS, inflammation, and more. Chronic stress can also increase cortisol, which signals your body to store fat. Try stress relieving techniques like deep breathing, restorative sleep, or light workouts like yoga or walking.

Simple,sustainable habits that can help support weight loss include:



Eat 20–30g of protein at breakfast to stabilize blood sugar

Drink 1–2 liters of water daily with minerals or lemon

Walk 8,000–10,000 steps to support insulin sensitivity

Sleep 7–8 hours with good sleep hygiene

Space meals by 4–5 hours and reduce snacking to help rebalance insulin

Learn more about Visionary Women's Health and make an appointment here.