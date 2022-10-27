Visa - Cybersecurity Awareness

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month -- a time to raise awareness about digital security and empower everyone to protect their personal data from digital forms of crime. As more and more people are taking care of business and shopping online as a result of the pandemic, it’s never been more important.

Protect yourself by being vigilant about what you click or download. 95% of successful cyber attacks are due to human error. Double check website names before entering personal information, and remember that reputable services will never contact you to ask for your under name or passwords.

Password security is also important. Do not use the same passwords over multiple sites, and make sure to change them frequently.

Learn more here.