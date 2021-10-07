Watch
Virgin Voyages - Sailing Now

Posted at 2:32 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 14:32:34-04

Virgin Voyages is setting sail!

Inspired by the allure of yachting, Virgin has created a boutique hotel at sea that includes all of your favorite features and more. Cruises are adults only for the ultimate relaxation, and sailors can have peace of mind about a safe travel experience. All passengers and staff must be vaccinated and have a negative covid test before sailing.

Setting sail the Virgin way also means an unparalleled customer experience. Wi-fi, food, gratuities, group fitness classes, basic beverages, and entertainment are all included in your fare.

Learn more and plan your voyage here!

