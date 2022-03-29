Virbac - Pet Nutrition

Watch
Adopting a pet is exciting, but can come with a lot of questions. What's the best food for my pet? Should I have my pet spayed or neutered? What most pet owners don't realize is that these questions are actually very linked.

While spaying and neutering is an important first step in new pet ownership, it’s important to remember their reproductive organs are removed, which has a long-term impact on the pet's metabolism, as well as its appetite.

Virbac's Dr. Staci Scolavino shares why it’s so important to choose a diet that specifically addresses these (lifelong) metabolic changes.

