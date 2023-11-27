Vintage Security - November 2023

Get your home ready for the holiday season with the help of Vintage Security.

As holiday gift buying ramps up, many households will take advantage of Cyber Monday and online deals. With a Vintage Security system, you can integrate your security, video cameras, smart lights, locks, thermostats, and automated devices into one easy-to-use app that allows you to monitor your home from anywhere. You can even receive notifications when your security cameras detect people, vehicles, animals, or delivered packages on your property.

Water damage causes more insurance claims than thefts or fire damage - keep your home dry and get peace of mine when you're away with water flow detection. Monitor or shut off remotely from your phone!

