Vintage Security - May 2023

When we think of home security, we may be missing a key component. Homeowners are ten times more likely to have water damage than damage from fire or burglary. Vintage Security is your one stop shop for "life security".

Vintage Security offers water sensors and excessive flow monitors, which alert you straight to your phone at the first sign of water. They also offer the latest tech for security systems, including high tech, two way audio cameras.

Vintage Security sells, installs, and services security equipment and smart home systems, all available on one easy to use app.

