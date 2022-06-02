Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Vintage Security - June 2022

Posted at 1:48 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 13:48:03-04

Vintage Security is an area leader in the security & home technology industry, servicing more than 22,000 customers and 100 builders in the Baltimore-Washington community.

They provide smart technology to your home and or small business, where you can control everything under your fingertips without physically being there. Businesses can enjoy enhanced metrics and technology, while homeowners have a greater peace of mind.

Vintage Security can provide everything from single doorbell cameras to integrating multiple devices into a whole-home system.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019