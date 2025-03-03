Villain Arts presents the 17th Annual Baltimore Tattoo Arts Festival

The 17th annual Villain Arts Baltimore Tattoo Arts Festival will be held at the Baltimore Convention Center March 7-9.

The festival brings together more than 800 talented artists from all over the world, including many local artists. The lineup also includes stars like Penny Boy, Charlie Murphy, and Holy Trinity Tattoo from the UK, as well as traditional techniques like hand poke and hand tap tattooing.

There's also a can't-miss entertainment lineup, featuring stars from the Ringling Brothers, America's Got Talent, the Maryland Renaissance Fair, and tattoo contests.

Tickets are $25 for a day pass and $50 for the three day festival pass, and kids 12 and under are free!

Learn more here.