Vertical Connection Carpet One discusses 2025 flooring trends

If a new year has you wanting new flooring for your home, The Vertical Connection Carpet One has everything you need.

From shopping to install, Vertical Connection Carpet One makes it easy. You can meet with a friendly sales professional at the showroom in Columbia, or have a sales pro come to you! Shopping at home allows you to see samples at your convenience and match them to the exact space you'd like.

Installation is easy and thorough - installers will clean and sweep the subfloor before treating with an antimicrobial spray that can help people who suffer from asthma or allergies. Treatment is a free part of the installation process!

For 2025, experts are seeing a swing back to carpet and laminate. While hard surfaces like wood flooring is still popular, carpet can make a room feel warm and cozy. Laminate is another popular choice, especially for those looking for low maintenance options.

