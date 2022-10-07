Verizon - Tailgate Tech

Football season is finally here, and whether you're cheering on your team from the field or at home, Verizon has you covered.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers tons of great features. Flex mode allows you to take selfies of your favorite touchdown dance hands free, and Quick Shot lets you take a selfie without even opening the phone!

Get the party going with the JBL Party Box Speaker. In addition to playing all your favorite jock jams in the parking lot of the stadium before the game, the mic and Bluetooth portable speaker deliver up to 100 watts of customizable sound from home. Its IPX4 waterproof rating means it can survive the spilling of nearby beverages or inclement weather, making it the perfect outdoor companion. Plus, the built-in synchronized light show makes it a game winner wherever you go!

Speaking of music and entertainment, the One Unlimited for iPhone is the only phone plan in the US that includes Apple One - Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ - all bundled together. You can have up to five other people access Apple One at no additional cost, AND it’s open to Android users too!

Keep all those devices powered up with the Eco-Friendly CHAMP 10k PD Portable Charger. This portable phone charger charges up to 2 devices simultaneously and holds up to 3 full phone charges, including a fast-charge option to power up your phone to up to 80% in 30 minutes. Plus, it’s made with 72.5 percent post-consumer plastic, making it an ecofriendly option that’s a big win for the earth.

Watching at home? Don't miss a second of the action. Verizon's 5G premium unlimited plans - including that new One Unlimited for iPhone plan - allow customers to qualify for home internet with no data caps, no equipment charges, and taxes and fees included, for just $25 a month.

