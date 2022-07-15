Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Verizon - Summer Savings

Posted at 12:42 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 12:42:46-04

Looking for summer savings for your 2022 road trip? Verizon has got you covered with deals starting at $25 for Home Internet – including innovative 5G Home and LTE Home Internet along with its award-winning Fios.

That’s less than what you’re paying to fill up your gas tank, and it’s going to power your home’s streaming services, security camera, video conference calls, gaming and more.

No hidden fees, no annual contracts, no data caps and no extra charges for required equipment. The price is the price, guaranteed!

Learn how much you can save here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019