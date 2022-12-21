Verizon - Holiday Tech Gifts

Tech gifts are at the top of everyone's list this year. Verizon has some amazing deals on fun products!

The new Google Pixel 7 Pro makes it easy to capture holiday memories. The camera can unblur images and even remove photobombers!

For the fitness buff in your life, the FitBit Inspire 3 monitors changes to your resting heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature and more, and the personalized Sleep Profile helps give a deeper understanding of your sleep patterns.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro make it easy to enjoy your favorite music anywhere you go. With lifelike sounds, Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation, and HD Voice Technology that separates your voice from surrounding noise, these earbuds are the perfect gift!

When you’re ready to start rocking around the tree, you’re going to want to make sure the JBL Clip 4 is on hand – or on your belt loop! This mini portable speaker packs a huge sound punch, lasts up to ten hours on a charge, and has an IP67 waterproof rating!

The PopSockets PopGrip and stand has built-in magnets that securely attach to your magnet compatible devices, making it easy to hold your device. They're a great stocking stuffer!

The Verizon Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad means wireless charging – while the magnet ensures your phone is always lined up properly.

